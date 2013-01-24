Kotisivu
Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä

Hakuehdot

IntelliVue Portable patient monitor

IntelliVue MP5

Portable patient monitor

Etsi samanlaisia tuotteita

Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.

Ota meihin yhteyttä

Media Gallery

Features
Intuitive touchscreen || Easy to use

Intuitive touchscreen simplifies use

The user interface is designed to enhance visibility of patient data, making it easy to use, and compatible with standard software, helping you focus on the patient, not the monitor.
Wired and wireless networking || Continuous connection

Wired and wireless networking provides data stream

The monitor connects to the IntelliVue Clinical Network, which can span the hospital enterprise. You can manage patient care with the confidence that data will be relayed with speed.
Dynamic Wave area || Easy to use

Dynamic Wave area auto-sizes waves

Waves automatically adjust in size relative to the number of waves configured.
Horizon Trends || Advanced Clinical Decision Sup

Horizon Trends provide context

A horizontal split screen displays Horizon Trend measurements below real-time waves to make deviations apparent at a glance.
High-resolution display option || Continuous connection

High-resolution display option enhances viewing

Connect the monitor to a large display solution with optional IntelliVue XDS software. This high-resolution bedside display allows you to see vital patient information at a distance. An XDS remote-control lets you work comfortably.
IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Sco... || Advanced Clinical Decision Sup

IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Score on a spot-check monitor

Aids clinicians in early recognition of subtle signs of patient deterioration. The Early Warning Score is designed to facilitate fast intervention to enhance patient care.
Essential measurements || Advanced Clinical Decision Sup

Essential measurements to support informed decisions

Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI(TM) or Hexad method),multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, choice of capnography with mainstream, sidestream or Microstream CO₂ (including integrated Pulmonary Index), invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂(including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
Flexible connectivity || Continuous connection

Flexible MX40 connection with short range radio

Connects to the IntelliVue MX40 via Short Range Radio for additional vital signs parameters and continuous monitoring with flexibility for supporting high acuity patients.
ST Map || Advanced Clinical Decision Sup

ST Map to recognize changes

This feature collects ST values and trends derived from the vertical (limb leads) and horizontal (chest leads) planes into an integrated mind's eye view. It can help clinicians recognize ST changes and their location in the heart more easily.
ProtocolWatch || Advanced Clinical Decision Sup

ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care

Simplifies sepsis care by continually checking monitoring data against care protocol criteria to help provide information when it matters most. Whenever criteria for sepsis are met, ProtocolWatch prompts clinicians for the tests, observations, or interventions indicated by the protocol. ProtocolWatch also produces a log that can be printed for documentation and quality improvement.

Related Links

  • Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation
  • Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand