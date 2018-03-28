Kotisivu
Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution Cableless fetal and maternal pod with adhesive patch

Avalon beltless fetal monitoring solution

Cableless fetal and maternal pod with adhesive patch

As a caregiver, you want to sustain your patient’s mobility and comfort. Cableless transducers can help, without sacrificing essential monitoring. However, traditional cableless technology has limitations, such as mothers with a high BMI¹,² or those undergoing epidural procedures. This is where the Avalon beltless maternal and fetal monitoring solution provides an alternative.

  • ¹ Cohen WR, Hayes-Gill B. . Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2014 Jun ; 93 (6) : 590-5.
  • ² Graatsma EM, Miller J, et al. Am J Perinatol. 2010 Aug ; 27 (7) : 573-7.
  • ³ Stampalija T, Signaroldi M, et al. J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2012 Aug ; 25 (8) : 1517-20.
  • ⁴ Rauf Z, O’Brien E, Stampalija T, et al. PLoS ONE 2011 6 (11) : e28129.
  • ⁵ Hayes-Gill B, Hassan S, et al. Accuracy and Reliability of Uterine Contraction Identification Using Abdominal Surface Electrodes. Clinical Medicine Insights: Women’s Health 2012 : 5 65–75.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Media Gallery

A change of technology
Instead of conventional ultrasound technology, the beltless solution uses ECG and EMG signals to extract fetal and maternal heart rates and uterine activity from the mother’s abdomen.
The separate labels (aFHR, aHR, and aToco) document the measurement sources with clarity and consistency.
You can avoid breaks in your records, because - rather than disconnecting and connecting - you can use the beltless solution in parallel with cableless Avalon transducers.
In addition, it uses the same Avalon CL base station, so you do not need to manage extra interface devices or cabling. In fact, you get the same cableless convenience connecting to the fetal monitor without cable clutter, and the same ease of patient assignment by associating the CL Fetal & Maternal Pod with your base station.
As with other Avalon CL measurements, the beltless solution digitizes and processes the measurements directly.⁵ The values stay digital all the way to the display, whether through the base station or with our Avalon CL Wide Range Pod, for monitoring wherever the coverage your WLAN allows.

Tuotetiedot

Operating temperature
  • 10–40°C (50–104°F)
Operating humidity
  • less than 95% relative humidity @ 40°C (104°F)
Operating Altitude
  • -500–3000 m (-1640–9840 ft)
Charging temperature
  • 10–35°C (50–95°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -20–60°C (-4–140°F)
Storage/transportation humidity
  • less than 90% relative humidity @ 60°C (140°F)
Storage/transportation altitude
  • -500–13100 m (-1640–43000 ft)
Size (W x H x D)
  • 63 x 20 x 49 mm (2.5 x 0.8 x 1.9 in)
Battery type
  • Integrated rechargeable Li-Ion battery with a battery gauge and a cycle counter
Battery runtime (fully charged battery)
  • min. 16 hours
Battery life
  • greater than 500 charge-discharge cycles or longer than 4 years
Battery transducer storage time
  • ≥1 year at 25°C (77°F) (battery should be charged to 40–50% every 6 months)
Battery recharging time
  • 100% charged ≤3.0 h
Water ingress protection code
  • IP 67 (immersion up to 1 m water depth for 30 minutes)
Shock resistance
  • Withstands a 1.5 m drop to concrete surface with possible cosmetic damage only.
Degree of protection against electrical shock
  • Type CF
Pod identification
  • Optical signal element (finder LED)
Measurement range
  • 60–240 bpm
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Weight
  • 0.07 kg (0.15 lb)
Measurement method
  • Electrocardiography
Measurement range
  • 40–240 bpm
Resolution display
  • 1 bpm
Resolution printer
  • 1/4 bpm
Accuracy
  • ±1 bpm
Measurement method
  • Uterine electromyography
Measurement range
  • 0–500 μV
Resolution
  • 0–255 levels representing 100% of the full scale
Accuracy
  • ±5%

