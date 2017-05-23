Hakuehdot
Philips BrightView XCT is a SPECT/CT system designed entirely for nuclear medicine. We took a deeper understanding of what works for you and your patients and combined it with advanced intelligence in technology services.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
CoPlanar FP is tailored to nuclear medicine
Concurrent Imaging produces more data, faster
Patient focused with flexible breathing
Compact siting reduces renovation costs
High resolution CT for superb image quality
Cardiac imaging without breath holds
Uniform operation reduces retraining
Low Dose CT
BodyGuard for automatic contouring
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand