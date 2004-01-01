Hakuehdot

Pediatric Disposable Cannula

MR Patient Care

Single patient use. ETCO2 sampling only.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Shelf Life
  • 3 years
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.030 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

