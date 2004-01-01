Hakuehdot

Carry case for FRx Trainer

Case

For use with the FRx Trainer to help simulate the workflow when responding to cardiac arrest.

Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 18.7cm x 21.2cm x 7.5cm
Disposable or reusable
  • Reuseable
Consists of
  • One carry case for FRx AED Trainer
Patient Application
  • All
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart FRx
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.1 kgs
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

