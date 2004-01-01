Hakuehdot

Expression Wireless SP02 Module

Pulse Oximetry

Wireless SpO2 module that features adjustable networks for use with the Expression 865214 and the Essential 865353. Requires the Quick Connect SpO2 sensor 989803161991 to operate. Built to order - 30 day lead time.

Product details

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Essential, Philips MR
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.035 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

