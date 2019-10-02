Hakuehdot

Class B USB Patient

Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables

Class B USB patient data cable for PageWriter TC 30 (860306), TC 50 (860310) and TC 70 (860315) Cardiographs with 5-pin instrument and 8-pin Patient Interface Module (PIM) socket. Length: 6.6" (2m). 1 cable = 1 sales unit.

Tuotetiedot

ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860311, 860315, 860316
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Data Cables
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable = 1 sales unit
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

