Adult SpO2 Clip

MR Patient Care

Adult >40 kg (>88 lbs). Application Site: finger. For use with 989803161991 SpO2 sensor.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 2/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Recommended patient weight
  • >40 kg (>88 lbs)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
  • Expression Model MR200 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866120)
  • Essential MRI Patient Monitor (865353)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803161991
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.086 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

