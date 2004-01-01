Hakuehdot

Carry Pouch Variation Group box of 50

Cases, Bags & Pouches

Designed to be worn by patient for IntelliVue MX40 or IntelliVue Cableless NBP Measurement. Waterproof to allow IntelliVue MX40 in shower. Cableless Measurements are not to be used in shower. 1 box = 50 pouches.

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351, 865216
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Cases, Bags & Pouches
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .920 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 50 pouches
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
