FlexTEMP System, Sensor for 2nd generation Expression temperature systems

Replacement FlexTEMP. Reusable Temperature Sensor for rectal and axillary application. The FlexTEMP sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This Sensor is designed to be used with the FlexTEMP System, Jacket. For the 2nd generation Expression 865214 temperature system. Not compatible with 1st generation disp. temp solution. Expression must be upgraded to 2013 Expression temperature.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.1364 kg in plastic container
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

