Quadtrode Box Box of 25, Replacement for 9303A and 9303N

ECG

Box of 25 Quadtrode MRI electrodes with dispenser. For use with ECG cables 9224 & 9240.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 9303A & 9303N
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Expression MR200, Precess, Precess Blue, Philips MR, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
  • ECG cables 9224 & 9240
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

