IP5 Replacement USB Radio Kit

Replacement 2.4GHz radio module for use with the Expression Information Portal, to communicate with wireless MRI Patient Monitors through the MRI room shielding. For Expression IP5.

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IP5
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

