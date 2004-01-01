Hakuehdot

NiBP Cuff, Single Lumen Neonatal

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

Circumference range 4.3-8.0 cm. For use with 989803183231 Expression MR Neonatal NiBP hose.

Unit of Measure
  • 10/Box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expresssion MR200
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803183221 Expression MR Standard NIBP hose
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Size
  • #2
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

