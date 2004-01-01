Hakuehdot

Battery Replacement Kit for Avalon CL transducers

Contains 1 x rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery 4.55WH, 2x Transducer Seal Rings, 1x Labeled Tool Lever, 1x Tool Body and 1 Installation Note for battery kit, 1 Box = 1 Kit, 1x Battery Production Date Label.

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Battery Type
  • Lithium-ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Avalon CL transducers: 866075, 866076 and 866077
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non sterile
Latex-free
  • Latex free
Package Weight
  • 1.150 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

