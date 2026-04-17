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MR monitoring
Wireless Module Battery (Gen-3)
Wireless Module Battery (Gen-3)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Wireless Module Battery (Gen-3)
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
3.7V battery for use with the Expression MR Gen-3 wireless ECG and SpO2 modules.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Rechargeable
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400) 989803152891 (Wireless Module Battery Charger)
Package Weight
1 kg
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Wireless Module Battery (Gen-3) Reusable Power - Philips