Wet gel electrode 50mm round

Disposable, clear tape backing, wet gel electrode for monitoring ECG. 50mm (2") round. 30/pouch, 300/case

Product Category
  • ECG
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Patient Application
  • Adult; Child
Material
  • Paper Tape
Product Type
  • Electrode
Electrode Shape
  • Round
Electrode Size
  • 50 mm (2") round
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 18 months
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per pouch, 10 pouches per box
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

