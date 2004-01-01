Hakuehdot

Neonatal ECG 3.0 Cable AAMI

MR Patient Care

AAMI compliant. For infants weighing less than 10 kg (22 lbs). Cable length: 39.61 in (100.61 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179051 Neonatal ECG Electrodes (25).

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Neonatal
Recommended patient weight
  • less than 10 kg (22 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 39.61 in (100.61 cm)
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803179051
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.413 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

