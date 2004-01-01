Hakuehdot

FlexTEMP II Sensor

Temperature

Reusable Temperature Sensor for esophageal, rectal, and axillary application. The FlexTEMP II sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This sensor is designed to be used with the FlexTEMP System, Jacket.

Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Replaces Product
  • 989803162531
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803178181 FlexTEMP System Jacket
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

