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Pulse oximetry
RD rainbow SET R25 cable, 12 ft
RD rainbow SET R25 cable, 12 ft
Pulse oximetry supplies
Pulse oximetry
RD rainbow SET R25 cable, 12 ft
Pulse oximetry supplies
Pulse oximetry
Adapter cable for connecting Masimo RD rainbow SET SpO₂ sensors to select Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, EarlyVue VS30 and Multi-Measurement Server devices.
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SpO₂ patient cable, 25-Pin
Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
1 cable/box
Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes (Philips and Masimo)
Product Category
SpO₂
Product Type
SpO₂ patient cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Package Weight
0.2 kg
Packaging Unit
1 cable/box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
Compatible sensors
Number of Pins
25-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
Masimo
Cable Length
12 ft
Related products
LNCS to IntelliVue Masimo SET® or IntelliVue Philips FAST-SpO₂ LNCS Dual Key Patient Cable(LNC MP10)
Adapter cable for connecting Masimo LNCS sensors to select Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Masimo SET Module and Multi-Measurement Server.
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
RD rainbow SET 25R–12 Cable, 12 ft | SpO2 supplies | Philips - Philips