Hakuehdot

RD rainbow SET R25 cable, 12 ft

Pulse oximetry supplies

Find similar products

Adapter cable for connecting Masimo RD rainbow SET SpO₂ sensors to select Philips IntelliVue, SureSigns, and Multi-Measurement Server.

Contact

Tuotetiedot

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes (Philips and Masimo)
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Product Type
  • SpO₂ patient cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Package Weight
  • 0.2 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable/box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Compatible sensors
Number of Pins
  • 25-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo
Cable Length
  • 12 ft
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes (Philips and Masimo)
Product Category
  • SpO₂
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes (Philips and Masimo)
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Product Type
  • SpO₂ patient cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Package Weight
  • 0.2 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable/box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Compatible sensors
Number of Pins
  • 25-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo
Cable Length
  • 12 ft
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.