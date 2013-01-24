Kotisivu
Philips - Siirry etusivulle napsauttamalla tätä

Hakuehdot

Squishon Infant cushion positioning aid

Squishon

Infant cushion positioning aid

Find similar products

Squishon products provide a soft, pliable cushion to support and cradle a baby’s head and/or body. The rectangular shape allows for head movement while maintaining surface support.

Contact

Media Gallery

Features
Squishon 3 || Soft and supportive
Designed for older preemies and infants.

Designed for older preemies and infants.

The slightly thicker outer bag slows the evaporative loss over time and can be used for a longer period of time.
Adjustable design || Soft and supportive

Adjustable design for different needs

For a fuller pillow, the caregiver can push the gel to one side, fold part of the bag underneath and tape.
Soft, breathable material || Soft and supportive

Soft, breathable material to enhance comfort and safety

Squishon products are made from a soft, breathable material and are filled with a non-toxic gel to enhance infant comfort and safety.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand