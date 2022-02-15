Hakuehdot

Uutuus

dS MSK M 1.5T

MR coil

Find similar products

SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK M (dStream MSK Medium) Breeze coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. dS MSK M can be used alone or in combination with MSK S to scan a wide range of anatomies (shoulder, knee, wrist, foot and ankle), from adult to pediatric. Moreover, MSK exams with the dS MSK M coil can be performed while the dS NeuroSpine coils are still present on the table, connected and actively decoupled or it can be combined with dS NeuroSpine coil for performing HeadNeck examinations or imaging smaller organs like prostate in combination with posterior coil. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK M coil.

Contact

Documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Brochure (4)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Tuotetiedot

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 23 cm
Weight
  • 0.98 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 56 cm * 26 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 23 cm
Weight
  • 0.98 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 23 cm
Weight
  • 0.98 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 56 cm * 26 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.