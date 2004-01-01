Hakuehdot

Uutuus

Lumify

iOS Mounting plate

Find similar products

Mounting plate with attached adhesive. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module with an iOS device that is not compatible with our provided cases or your personal iOS device case. Contains one mounting plate.

Contact

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.