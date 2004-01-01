Hakuehdot

Uutuus

Lumify

iOS Charging Cable

Find similar products

USB Type-A to USB-C cable that connects to the Lumify iOS Power Module for charging. Contains one charge cable.

Contact
Features
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
  • Lumify for iOS
See all features
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Click here for more information
Lumify for iOS
Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.