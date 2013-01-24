The FloWire Doppler guide wire is the only doppler guide wire that provides direct measurement of intracoronary flow. This guide wire is useful in evaluating intermediate lesions, multi-vessel or multi-lesion disease, and restenosed lesions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The FloWire is a steerable guide wire with a tip-mounted ultrasound transducer that transmits pulsed wave ultrasound and receives reflections of those pulses from moving blood cells, allowing calculation of blood velocity using the Doppler principle when used with the ComboMap system. The distal 3 cm of the guide wire is shapeable and radiopaque.
Floppy tip option
Floppy, straight, and J wire tips
The FloWire Doppler guide wire is available in a "floppy tip" option as well as in a "straight" and "J" wire tip.
