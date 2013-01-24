Designed to support the most extreme cases, the Quick-Cross Extreme support catheter platform has a new level of strength. The stainless steel braid provides enhanced strength, torque and pushability. It includes three evenly spaced radiopaque markers assisting in the assessment of lesion geometry and enabling confirmation of catheter positioning.
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|
|Distal tip profile
|
|Distal shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Guide compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Proximal shaft diameter
|
|Radiopaque marker spacing
|