The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Angio+ vessel enhancement
iFR Co-registration
Quantitative coronary analysis
SyncVision IVUS Co-registration localization
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
Angio+ device positioning
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Angio+ device inflation
Angio+ device enhancement
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR Scout pullback
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand