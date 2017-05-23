Hakuehdot

NIBP Air Hose Variation Group (4.92' )

Air Hose

Find similar products

Neonatal Blood Pressure Air Hose. Length = 4.92' (1.5m). Connects to Philips Neonatal Single Patient Cuffs, not pedi/adult cuffs, and incorporates new connector configuration. This cable is used for close patient proximity and replaces the M1596B. CANNOT BE USED with Adult/Pediatric Cuffs.

Contact

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Tuotetiedot

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips Neonatal NIBP Cuffs
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Patient Application
  • Neonate
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips Neonatal NIBP Cuffs
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Patient Application
  • Neonate
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.