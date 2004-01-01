Circ: 3.1 - 5.7 cm, incorporates the new connector configuration, 40 cuffs per box.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Cuff Color
|
|Bladder Width
|
|Limb Circumference
|
|Bladder Length
|
|Number of Hoses
|
|Cuff Connector Style
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Cuff Color
|
|Bladder Width
|
|Limb Circumference
|
|Bladder Length
|
|Number of Hoses
|
|Cuff Connector Style
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.Ymmärrän
Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.