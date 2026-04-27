Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1355A, M1356A, M1358A, M1364A, M1365A, M2725A, M2726A, M2727A, M2734A, M2735A, M2736A, M2736AA, M2738A, 862214, M2734B, M2720A
Product Category
Fetal
Product Type
Belt
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
3.332 kg
Packaging Unit
100 belts per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A