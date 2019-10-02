Hakuehdot

Thermal paper for PageWriter

Z-fold

Find similar products

Z-fold, 216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")Chemical/thermal paper, 7.3 cm (2.9 in), Header, Red grid

Contact

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Tuotetiedot

Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 21.6 cm x 27.9 cm (8.5" x 11"),
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860315, 860332, 860343, 860352, 860353, 860354, 860355, 860429, 860437, 860439, 860441, 860466
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1700A, M1701A, M1702A, M1770A, M1771A, M1772A, 860284, 860310, 860315
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 21.6 cm x 27.9 cm (8.5" x 11"),
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860315, 860332, 860343, 860352, 860353, 860354, 860355, 860429, 860437, 860439, 860441, 860466
See all specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 21.6 cm x 27.9 cm (8.5" x 11"),
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860306, 860310, 860315, 860332, 860343, 860352, 860353, 860354, 860355, 860429, 860437, 860439, 860441, 860466
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1700A, M1701A, M1702A, M1770A, M1771A, M1772A, 860284, 860310, 860315
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.