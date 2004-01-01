Hakuehdot

10.8V 6Ah Lithium Ion

Battery

10.8V 6Ah Lithium Ion

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865297, 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066, M2702A, M2703A, M8105AS, M8001A, M8002A, M8003A, M8004A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .500 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Life Time
  • 3 years or 500 charge-discharge cycles
Power
  • 65 Wh
Rechargeable
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

