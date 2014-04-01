Kotisivu
IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Anesthesia Machine.

Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-01 Kit Includes; Vent Arm Plate for Flat Panel Display; 75 to 100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Vent Arm Down Post Mount for 1or 2 FMS; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aestiva

To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

