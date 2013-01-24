Kotisivu
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX FMS Accessories

Mounting solution

Learn more about accessory options available for the Philips Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Multi Measurement Server (MMS).

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation

GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes: Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

