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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the fix wall clamp mount available for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 monitors.
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Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Features
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Fix wall mount kit does not include Table top mount.
Disclaimer
*Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
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