By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-50 Kit Includes: VHM-25™ Variable height support arm provides height-adjustable mounting in a highly cleanable, space-saving design; Allows vertical and lateral positioning, and tilt/swivel adjustment; 20 lb / 9.1 kg maximum weight; 12" / 30.5 cm height adjustment; 14.8" / 37.6 cm horizontal reach; compatible with quick release table top mounting hardware; product weight: 4.6 lbs/2.1 kg.
GCX P/N: AG-0021-51 Kit Includes: VHM-25™ Variable height support arm provides height-adjustable mounting in a highly cleanable, space-saving design; allows vertical and lateral positioning, and tilt/swivel adjustment; secondary extension arm provides greater range of motion and horizontal reach; 20 lb / 9.1 kg maximum weight; 12" / 30.5 cm height adjustment; 20" / 50.8 cm horizontal reach; compatible with quick release table top mounting hardware; product weight: 6.4 lbs / 2.9 kg.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.