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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 ITD Desk Mount
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 ITD Desk Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 ITD Desk Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about desk adapter, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 monitor
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
(463.39 KB)
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Desk adapter: Mounting kit
Features
Desk adapter: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30.
Specifications
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, tilt and swivel unit and desk adapter
RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
PDF
|
463.39 KB
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