Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
SpeedPoint Post/rail and Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-84; Acts as a docking station for convenient placement of the SpeedPoint;
includes PRC™ Post/Rail clamp which clamps to posts. 75 to 1.5" (19 to 35 mm) and rails 8 to 10 x 25 mm; includes Slide to allow use in a GCX Channel.
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.