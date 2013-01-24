Kotisivu
CMS Mounting solution

CMS ITD Mounting Solution 15'' Flat Screen

Mounting solution

Learn more about single support arm for horizontal standard runner, including post support for external rack and bracket for flat screen.

Features
Mounting solution for M1097A

ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.

Tuotetiedot

Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Surface
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated
Post support
  • Aluminium natural anodized

