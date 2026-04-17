Double pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
ITD part number: TH.2253.991
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.
ITD part number: TH.2219.991
Double pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MX700 and MX800 patient monitors.