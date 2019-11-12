FlexVision is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen available in 55''/58''/65'' sizes[1], allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.
Call +358 9 6158 0400
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Finland
Call: +358 9 6158 0400
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.Ymmärrän
Call 1-800-722-9377
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Finland
Call: 1-800-722-9377 or +358961580436
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
See more detail
See more detail
See more detail
See more detail
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
See more detail
See more detail
See more detail
See more detail
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.Ymmärrän
Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.Ymmärrän
Select country/regionSuomi (Suomi)
Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.