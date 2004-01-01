Hakuehdot

SmartSpeed Implant

MR Clinical Applications

Find similar products

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed at your fingertips including patients with implants. Performing musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging in patients with implants is challenging. With the introduction of technologies such as Orthopedic Metal Artifact Reduction (O-MAR XD), image quality has substantially improved. However, scan times are longer. With Philips SmartSpeed Implant, the technology of O-MAR XD is integrated in the Philips SmartSpeed Engine to reduce the scan time of the non-Cartesian sequences significantly*.

Contact
  • * Compared to Philips O-MAR XD

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Ymmärrän
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.