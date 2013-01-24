Hakuehdot
The Avalon Cordless Transducer System (CTS) impacts labor and delivery, offering mothers and care teams the flexibility they seek by allowing comfortable, continuous fetal and maternal monitoring with exceptional mobility.
Compact portable unit for extra flexibility
IntelliSpace Perinatal connectivity for continuous care
Advanced communications technology for consistent data transmission
Smart cordless transducers are easy to use on the go
Cordless connectivity allows more freedom of movement
