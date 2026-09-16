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Patient monitoring
Enterprise monitoring
IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network
IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network
Wired and wireless networking
Enterprise monitoring
IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network
Wired and wireless networking
Enterprise monitoring
Clinicians rely on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors for the data they need, when they need it. And you can rely on us to help you be certain that patient data is transmitted on your terms.
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Stay connected to what's vital with Philips Patient Monitoring Solutions
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Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies
Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs
Networking choice
Features
Leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies
Philips has experience designing and deploying clinical networks that deliver patient data quickly to multiple destinations, leveraging your existing IT infrastructure and network strategies
Networking choice
Philips offers several network configurations and options for the IntelliVue patient monitoring solutions, all designed to align with your enterprise networking strategies.
Meeting single department or hospital enterprise needs
IntelliVue patient monitoring can be deployed on your hospital’s enterprise network using virtual local area networks (vLANs) and leverage IT networking best practices.
Documentation
Stay connected to what's vital with Philips Patient Monitoring Solutions
PDF
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9.19 MB
Philips - IntelliVue 802.11 Clinical Network - Philips