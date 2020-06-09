CBCT Open for wider visualization​

SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the opportunity to acquire a CBCT using an open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185°, respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient, allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table in this direction and shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualization of off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep[6]. The open arc trajectory can also ease imaging of larger patients.