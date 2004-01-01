Hakuehdot

Uutuus

Zero Footprint Viewer

Access to advanced DICOM viewing anywhere

Find similar products

"Provides a clinically rich viewing environment, like quick prior comparison with automatic registration, MPR and Volume modes and key images workflow.​ The HTML-based viewer allows access(2) to imaging data stored and created on Advanced Visualization Workspace from anywhere. Built-in peer-to-peer real time collaboration capabilities supports communication and consultation between physicians."

Contact
  • "Zero Footprint Viewer is not intended for diagnostics. Please contact your Philips representative for more details. Zero Footprint Viewer is not intended for diagnostics image review. The viewer is supported on OS X 10.10 and above, and Windows 10 and above using: Internet Chrome, Edge, Safari. "

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.