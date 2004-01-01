Designed to assist the user in viewing, analyzing and quantifying dedicated Cardiac CT Angiograms, mainly for coronary arteries analysis. The application offers cardiac function analysis based on automatic 3D model-based whole-heart and 3D chambers segmentation as well as automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree. The embedded CAD-RADS workflow allows reporting in a standardized manner.
