Hakuehdot

Uutuus

CT Liver Analysis​

Advanced Liver segmentation

Find similar products

Automatically identifies, segments and quantifies the liver from the portal venous phase of a tri-phase liver scan and classifies the hepatic and portal veins. ​

Contact

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.