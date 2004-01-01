Hakuehdot

MR Caas Strain

Quantifies myocardial strain in the left ventricle using short and long axis SSFP images. Strain is used to describe the myocardium deformation such as shortening, thickening and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.​ Assist in the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), or Restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), and in patients with Valvular heart disease.​

  • Caas is a trademark of Pie Medical Inc. Currently not available in the USA These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

