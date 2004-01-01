Hakuehdot

MR Caas 4D flow​

Visualization and quantification of blood flow

A post-processing software solution that enables users to generate 3D volume reconstructions for MR data, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging.​ It consists of 2 modules (Heart and Artery), with intuitive and validated workflows that guide you to reliable and reproducible results in a few easy clicks, supporting your clinical decisions.

