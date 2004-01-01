Hakuehdot

Uutuus

CT Body Perfusion

Quantifiable perfusion​

Find similar products

Enables data analysis for optimization of injection timing as test prior to the clinical scan. Intended for visualization, assessment and quantification of blood flow, blood volume, time to peak, and peak enhancement using dynamic CT data. ​ The application provides whole-organ or single-location liver, lung and kidney perfusion calculations.

Contact

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Napsauttamalla linkkiä poistut viralliselta Philips Electronics Ltd:n ("Philips") verkkosivustolta. Kaikki tällä sivustolla mahdollisesti olevat linkit kolmansien osapuolten verkkosivustoille tarjotaan vain avuksesi, eivätkä ne millään tavalla edusta minkäänlaista yhteyttä tai tukea näillä linkitetyillä verkkosivustoilla annettuihin tietoihin. Philips ei anna minkäänlaisia väitteitä tai takuita kolmansien osapuolien verkkosivustoista tai niiden sisältämistä tiedoista.

Ymmärrän

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Kaikki oikeudet pidätetään.

Sivustomme sopii parhaiten uusimmille Microsoft Edge-, Google Chrome- ja Firefox-selaimille.